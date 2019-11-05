Violence against an international student has prompted the Missouri International Student Council to share his story on Instagram.
The Missouri International Student Council, known as MISC, released a statement Wednesday that presented the personal account of an international student who was assaulted in early October near MU’s campus.
The statement, based on information provided by the student, said he was walking home through the Manor House parking lot, near Hitt Street and Hamilton Way, around midnight Oct. 6 after visiting friends. He was then jumped by two to four unidentified people, according to the statement.
The student was taken to an emergency room and is still recovering. Those who assaulted the student have not been found.
“We believe that all students, both international and domestic, should feel safe and welcome on campus,” the council said in the statement.
Chloe Khaw, a senior and vice president of MISC, said, “This (the statement) was more about raising awareness that this happened.”
The Columbia Police Department is investigating the attack.
As this is an ongoing investigation, there is no further information at this time, CPD spokesperson Jeff Pitts said.
MU police released a statement Oct. 8, a few days after the incident, alerting MU students of the assault.