A new wave of coronavirus cases fueled by new omicron variants has taken hold in the United States, with more than 80,000 cases announced each day, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Omicron subvariants have caused numbers to double in the second week of May, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
According to the CDC, cases are increasing across the country, but the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says cases have not grown as rapidly in the state Missouri. There have been 2,491 cases between May 7 and 14 in Missouri, according to the CDC.
An average of 775 cases were reported for those seven days in Missouri. Last January had the highest average number of cases since the pandemic started, with more than 12,000 cases, according to DHSS data.
“We are continuing to monitor the state for outbreaks of COVID activity and encouraging Missourians to stay 'up-to-date' on their vaccinations as recommended,” said Lisa Cox, communications director for the DHSS. She added that Missouri is much better equipped to handle outbreaks than it was previously.
“We are thankful the Missouri General Assembly passed the state’s ARPA spending plan, which will allow more funding to be available for necessary public health functions throughout the state,” she said.
The White House issued a warning May 12 that the U.S. could potentially see 100 million COVID-19 infections this fall and winter.
To date, 82.7% of people have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, and 46% of the U.S. population has received one booster shot, but half of those who are booster-eligible haven’t gotten one yet.
Cox said she could not comment on what is happening at the federal level.
"We can't comment on what is happening necessarily at the federal level because we are not as intimately involved, but it is my understanding they are providing this estimate based on not yet having approval from U.S. Congress to receive additional funding for vaccinations and testing resources,” she said.