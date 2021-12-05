This weekend Columbia residents were able to trade their winter coats for shorts and T-shirts, but it’s not time to pack up the winter gear just yet.
Columbia experienced above-average temperatures this week, reaching the 60s and 70s, but temperatures are predicted to drop in the coming weeks.
Thursday had near record-breaking temperatures, almost reaching the 1917 record of 72, with a high of 70 degrees.
However, the National Weather Service predicts low temperatures in the 20s for Sunday and Monday night and highs in the 30s as the week progresses. According to the Farmer’s Almanac, temperatures are also expected to be well below normal for the central U.S. this season.
National Weather Service meteorologist Bradley Charboneau said the short-term reason for the warm temperatures is the current jet stream pattern as well as a large area of high pressure over the central and southwestern part of the U.S. KOMU chief meteorologist Kenton Gewecke said the jet stream is generally a barrier between warm weather and cold weather, but it is farther north than usual for this time of year.
This means the warm weather is allowed to flow in from the south and cold air isn’t able to stay in the area.
Judah Cohen, the director of seasonal forecasting at Atmospheric and Environmental Research, said the higher temperatures are also due to a strong polar vortex, which causes more mild weather conditions. A weak polar vortex tends to cause severe winter weather.
Thursday and Friday were around 15 to 20 degrees above seasonal average high temperatures for this time of year, Charboneau said.
“I can’t say it’s unprecedented, because we have been this warm before this time of year, but it’s certainly not something we see very often,” Charboneau said.
Charboneau said the near record-breaking temperatures will likely be short-lived as a significant cold front moves in Sunday night, potentially bringing temperatures closer to seasonal normal levels.
While temperatures will cool down early next week, Gewecke said he expects warm temperatures to return in mid-December. He said the jet stream is still not moving to the south, which could allow a bubble of heat to form overhead.
Gewecke said Missourians should expect warmer Decembers and warmer winters in the future.
Winter is Missouri’s fastest-warming season, Gewecke said. On average, Missouri Decembers warmed 3.4 degrees from 1970 to 2019. During the same time period, the winter season as a whole warmed over 4 degrees.
While this doesn’t mean every winter will be warmer, Gewecke said, most winters will be.
“We’re just in a really warm pattern right now, and nothing strong is really going to change that for a long term,” Gewecke said. “I don’t see yet a time where we’re going to have seasonal December temperatures for an extended amount of time.”
Missouri will also experience white Christmases less frequently, Gewecke said.
While the movement of the jet stream and strength of the polar vortex aren’t necessarily caused by climate change, Cohen said climate change clearly contributes to milder winters and less snowfall. However, this can be an oversimplification of the impact of climate change, he said.
One of the effects of climate change is more extreme winter weather when it does become cold.
“There’s this term called weather whiplash, with a windshield wiper effect, where we bounce back and forth between extremes,” Cohen said. “Climate change is contributing to these warm extremes where we have well-above normal temperatures and extended periods where places that typically get snow aren’t getting snow, but then we also windshield wiper back to cold and snow.”
Even though winters are warming in Missouri, typical winter weather will still occur.
“(Climate change) certainly contributes to milder temperatures and less snow, but we’re not losing winter altogether,” Cohen said.