JEFFERSON CITY — Permanently boosting teacher pay is on the agenda when legislators return to the capital city next month.
This year’s state budget included money for districts to raise the minimum pay to $38,000, but the legislation required districts to chip in 30% of the cost, plus benefit costs, and money for the higher pay only lasts for one year.
Districts weren’t required to take the state up on its offer to partially fund the higher compensation. The current base pay in state law is $25,000.
Legislation by Rep. Ed Lewis, R-Moberly, would increase the floor to $34,000 for the 2024-25 school year, reaching $38,000 by the 2026-27 school year.
Lewis said a phased-in increase to $38,000 may be necessary to accommodate some districts.
“It would be great to jump straight to 38,” Lewis said. “It’s not necessarily ideal if it causes these school districts who are ... significantly under 38, to not be able to — to survive.”
Lewis’ bill also raises the baseline pay for teachers with a decade of experience and a master’s degree to $46,000 by the 2026-27 school year, up from the $33,000 minimum currently in place.
“We don’t want to bump the bottom of the salary schedule all the way to 34, 36, or 38 and then have your top end be 39,” Lewis said. “In some small school districts, it would be that much wage compression.
“We can’t just attack the bottom end,” Lewis said.
He said he also plans to file another bill to automatically increase the minimum pay to $38,000. Experienced teachers with master’s degrees would also see an immediate increase, Lewis said.
The public appears to back higher salaries.
A St. Louis University/YouGov poll conducted in August found 71% of likely Missouri voters surveyed supported permanently raising baseline teacher salaries from $25,000 to $38,000.
The Missouri State Board of Education voted Tuesday to support a permanent increase to $38,000 to aid educator recruitment and retention.
Also Tuesday, the Independence School District decided to move to a four-day school week. Under the plan, classes no longer will be held on Mondays and school days will be extended by 40 minutes.
Teacher recruitment and retention were mentioned as reasons for the change.
Sen. John Rizzo, D-Independence, said Wednesday on Twitter that “Missouri has made being a teacher very difficult.
“We have the lowest pay in the nation, and we have statewide politicians who gin up fake culture wars, sue school districts to boost their campaigns, and dictate reading material while leaving educators caught in the middle,” he said.
“As a result, teachers are leaving/retiring with no replacements,” Rizzo said. “To keep what we have left, school districts like Independence are going to four-day weeks to make up for low pay and low morale. It will not work.”
With about 14,000 students, Independence is the largest district in the state to adopt the shorter school week.