The 7th Civil Support Team of the Weapons of Mass Destruction unit in Jefferson City is conducting a drill until 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the MU Chemistry Building addition.
The simulation is a chemical related situation, with peak training times happening from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to a press release from MU Public Safety Information Specialist Sara Diedrich.
According to Diedrich, the team is from the Missouri National Guard. It was created and is federally funded for situations that involve weapons of mass destruction, the unit was created to provide nuclear, biological, chemical and radiological detection.
The unit will also provide advice to the incident commander and allow military support to local first responders. However, Wednesday's drill is for the military unit only and will not include the Columbia Fire Department, the Columbia Police Department or the MU Police Department, according to the release.