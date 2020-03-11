Citizens and healthcare providers in Missouri now have a hotline they can call to ask questions about the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.
The hotline number is 877-435-8411 and according to a news release from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the number is for public use and will be in use 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Medical professionals will operate the hotline.
The DHSS said in the release that 46 people in Missouri have been tested for the virus, but only one patient has received a positive diagnosis, as of Wednesday morning.
Dr. Randall Williams, the director of DHSS said in the release that the hotline is being added as an additional resource to be accessed, besides the DHSS COVID-19 webpage. The website has information on protective measures against the virus, as well visual instructions on how to properly wash your hands.
“For those who may be at risk for COVID-19, we encourage them to utilize this hotline or call their health care provider or local public health agency to inform them of their travel history and symptoms. They’ll be instructed on how to receive care without exposing others to the possible illness," said Williams.
The Center for Disease Control's website also has more information on COVID-19, as well as latest news from the White House Coronavirus Task Force.