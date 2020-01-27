Retired police dog Lor spent a long career saving human lives; when a tumor ruptured in his small intestine, MU veterinarians got to return the service.
According to his owner, former Deputy Sheriff James Craigmyle, Lor had an illustrious career in the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. His eight years of tracking down missing kids, drugs and criminals impacted countless people. Lor retired in November 2019 and, in January 2020, he was diagnosed with a life-threatening condition, according to an MU press release.
After a Springfield veterinarian diagnosed Lor, the former deputyCraigmyle brought him to the MU Veterinary Health Center. The college’s vets gave him a 50-50 chance of survival going into the surgery, according the university’s press release.
Under the attentive care of his vets, Lor managed to pull through and made a full recovery. Craigmyle said that Lor received a clean bill of health at a recent follow-up in Springfield.
Lor was brought to work for the Greene County police in 2010. The department applied for a dog through an overseas animal broker and, Craigmyle recounts, the young German Shepard was the most well-suited police dog the vendor had seen in years. The Czech-native dog, then known as Loris, made his way across the ocean to Greene County, Missouri. In Missouri, he quickly adopted the name Lor, gained a stellar reputation for his exceptional nose and friendly demeanor and cemented a life-long partnership with Craigmyle.
“The community sees him as a hero. I see him as a partner,” Craigmyle said. “I would do anything for him, and I know he would do anything for me.”
This partnership was well-documented; During their time together on the force, Lor and Craigmyle made several appearances on the show “Live PD.” Through the show and their work in the community, the duo gained an extensive and devoted fan base with over 50,000 followers just on Twitter. Craigmyle got the opportunity to witness the extent of these devotees’ compassion when Lor got sick.
Supportive messages flooded in, Craigmyle said, as word spread of Lor’s diagnosis. Craigmyle’s accounts on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook were inundated with messages every day expressing concern and wishing Lor well.
“It’s very humbling and very overwhelming to see just how many lives he’s touched,” Craigmyle said.
Lor and Craigmyle are now back to settling into retirement at home. Craigmyle expressed gratitude that Lor’s gotten to regain his youthful spirit and can enjoy time with cheese and toys.
“Lor helped bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community,” Craigmyle said. “He is nothing short of a hero.”
Supervising editor is Molly Hart.