A steady line of cars wound down the gravel driveway of MU’s Bradford Research Farm on Saturday morning. Directed by volunteers, visitors secured parking spots and wandered toward tables and tents displaying native plants and trees.
They formed a crowd of native plant gardeners — beginners and experts alike — who attended the Columbia Native Plant Sale hosted by the Missouri Prairie Foundation. Six native plant vendors, members of the foundation’s Grow Native! plant program, had a wide variety for sale.
One of those vendors was David Middleton, who co-owns Ozark Soul Native Plants with his wife, Jenny.
“I like to think of native plants as the visible building blocks of life that you see,” Middleton said. One way to understand the value of native plants is through relationships, he said: Soil microorganisms, plants, insects, animals and humans are all interconnected.
“I like talking native plants with people,” Middleton said.
Emily Gustafson, a foundation operations assistant, staffed a table and spoke with attendees. “We’ve been getting a lot of questions today from people who are just getting started,” Gustafson said. “You start small. ... You don’t need to transform your entire yard all at once.”
Even with just a few plants, gardeners will quickly start to see more pollinators such as bees and butterflies, she said.
First-time volunteer Sondra Smith greeted and helped visitors. “I came out to the plant sale last year as just a customer, and since then I’ve gotten quite a bit more into native planting and gardening,” she said.
Smith grew up gardening in northern Iowa, which has “beautiful black soil.” After buying a home in Missouri, she didn’t know what to do with clay soil. Learning to work with the new habitat and find plants that could thrive led her to native plants initially, and eventually into a deeper interest in the ecosystem.
Columbia resident DeeAnn Aull bought trays of sedum for ground cover at the sale.
“I wanted the native plants because in my experience in the past with gardening, they’ve always done really well,” Aull said. “I just think it’s just nice to have things that Missourians can grow easily.”
MU agriculture school graduate and fifth-generation Boone County resident Zane Allen saw the plant sale on a Reddit thread. He visited with his twin daughters and friends who have kids around the same age. Allen bought some native flowers to redo a small garden bed.
The Missouri Prairie Foundation has several future plant sales scheduled, including one from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 20 at the Columbia Bass Pro Shops Sportsman’s Center.