The final of eight pieces of the Boone County bicentennial mural was finished Sunday, as members of the Missouri River community gathered at Cooper's Landing to paint its history and culture.
Live music accompanied the painting session, as well as a bonfire by the river for community members to mingle around and share their ideas for the mural.
People from different towns came together to paint the mural, which is made up of separate pieces that create a larger county map. Each community gets to add its own flair to the piece to express its unique identity.
"They wanted to use the bicentennial as a way to bring people together because we are Boone County," local artist Stacy Self said. "All these communities are so unique and have a lot to offer. And they're right there, just all 15 minutes apart."
The Bicentennial Committee commissioned Self to come up with the mural's overall concept and oversee the design. Self owns her own mural studio in Columbia named WildysWorld!, which holds private art lessons, team building exercises and mural-painting parties, according to its website.
Community members were encouraged to add anything they liked about the Missouri River area to the mural. Self sketched the mural's design first, and then she let those in the community create their own contributions and add paint and color to the design. Anne Orazio painted BoatHenge, an art installation of boats stuck in the ground on the same road as Cooper's Landing.
The painting session was originally scheduled for Jan. 8, but it was rescheduled due to the weather, according to a news release.
Cooper's Landing general manager Vanessa Leitza planned the event. Leitza invited the Missouri River Relief, a non-profit organization that organizes river cleanups and teaches environmental involvement, and the Missouri River Cultural Conservancy, which aims to document all aspects of Missouri River culture, to come participate.
"I thought it was just a natural fit," Leitza said.
A small fundraiser for the conservancy was also held at the event. People could purchase strip cards for the upcoming Super Bowl, and the proceeds went to the organization.
South Florida Style Chicken & Ribs, a local barbecue food truck, was outside the building serving food at the event.
All pieces of the mural will be finished and displayed at the Boone County History & Culture Center in March, according to previous Missourian reporting. The pieces will remain on display for the rest of 2020. They will be returned to their respective communities at the end of the year.
Supervising editor is Kaleigh Feldkamp.