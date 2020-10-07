Incumbent state Sen.Caleb Rowden will meet Democratic opponent Judy Baker in a debate Wednesday evening ahead of the November election. 

The 6 p.m. debate will be broadcast on 93.9 FM The Eagle, as well as ABC17. The debate will be moderated by Columbia Missourian Executive Editor Ruby Bailey.

Rowden, a Republican, is seeking reelection as state senator for Missouri's 19th District. He is currently the majority floor leader in the state Senate, after serving two terms in the Missouri House of Representatives.

Earlier, he worked in Christian ministry and as a singer/songwriter, according to his campaign website.

Rowden's 2020 campaign has focused on economic issues as they pertain to small businesses in Missouri, as well as K-12 and higher education.

"Senator Rowden is committed to making Mid-Missouri and the state as a whole the best place in the country to live, work, and raise a family," according to his campaign website.

Baker is seeking her first term in the Missouri Senate, previously serving two terms as a Democrat in the Missouri House of Representatives. She has also worked as a health care policy-maker and in the nonprofit sector to empower working-class Americans, according to her campaign website.

Baker's campaign has targeted both health care and economic empowerment.

"Everyone in our communities deserves health care, a stronger economy and fair wages, good public schools and fair elections," Baker said on her campaign website. "I’m an experienced problem-solver, and I’m ready — like you are — to build a future that works for all of us."

  • Tony Madden is a Fall 2020 education reporter for the Missourian. He is studying arts and culture magazine journalism at the Missouri School of Journalism. Reach him at tonymadden@mail.missouri.edu.

