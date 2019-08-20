The Missouri State Highway Patrol is looking for members of the public who want to learn more about the patrol's work.
The Community Alliance Program is a community collaboration that will help the public understand more about the law enforcement agency.
The curriculum will cover traffic stops, criminal investigations, firearms familiarization and traffic crash investigations over the course of six evenings, said Capt. Corey J. Schoeneberg in a news release.
The course will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on six consecutive Thursdays beginning Sept. 19. It will conclude with an award ceremony on Oct. 24 to recognize each successful participant. Participants will meet at Troop F Headquarters, 2920 N. Shamrock Road, Jefferson City.
The Highway Patrol will accept applications until the class is filled. Participants will be selected on a first-come, first-served basis after an evaluation of the application and criminal record check.
Citizens interested in applying can pick up application forms at Troop F Headquarters or call Sgt. Scott White at 573-751-1000 for more information.
