The Missouri State Highway Patrol was reaccredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. on Saturday.
This is the Patrol's ninth consecutive external review and successful accreditation since 1992, according to a press release. The Missouri Highway Patrol became the 11th state law enforcement agency in the U.S. to be accredited by CALEA.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol's Lt. Collin Stosberg says that the accreditation shows the agency's desire to serve the public.
"The patrol prides itself in providing the best possible service and protection for the citizens of Missouri," he said. "Achieving accreditation shows our commitment to the public and dedication to remaining one of the nations premiere law enforcement agencies."
A team of assessors examines all aspect of a patrol's policies, procedures, management, operations and support services, Stosberg said. "In 2018, the patrol celebrated 25 years of accreditation with CALEA," he added.
According to CALEA's website, agencies have to abide by a number of standards, including a code of ethics. "A written directive requires all personnel to abide by the agency and mandates that ethics training be conducted for all personnel, at a minimum, biannually," the website says.
"The Missouri State Highway Patrol being accredited for the ninth time reflects the agency's commitment to providing the public with the highest quality of service and protection," Colonel Eric T. Olson said in the press release. "Patrol employees are committed to enforcing the laws of Missouri, providing the highest level of service, retaining the public trust and the responsible management of resources."
