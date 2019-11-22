Missouri State Parks has asked for assistance from trail users to try out its new mobile trail app, Easy2Hike, at four of its state parks. Included in the test phase are two local parks, Rock Bridge Memorial and Finger Lakes, both located just outside of Columbia.
Other parks included are Lake of the Ozarks and Ha Ha Tonka state parks, located in the Lake of the Ozarks region, according to a news release from Missouri State Parks.
The app uses Geographical Information Systems (GIS) mapping to give users easy-to-access, detailed trail maps. The system gives real-time information about trail conditions, points of interest on the trail and other facts about the area to users.
Easy2Hike is a free app that can be downloaded from the Apple App and Google Play stores.
Missouri State Parks is asking users to evaluate the app by completing a short survey and answering questions about the map and its features. The testing phase will occur until Jan. 15, 2020.
After this time period, Missouri State Parks will use the feedback to determine the feasibility of using the app for all of its trails around the state.