The public is encouraged to provide input and hear plans for the future of Katy Trail State Park's Midwestern Section in an informational meeting Sept. 20.

Missouri State Parks staff will be present to answer questions and provide further information about the park and its operations, according to a Sept. 5 news release. The meeting will take place 1:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at the park's Rocheport Trailhead, at mile marker 178.3.

Those who attend are encouraged to practice social distancing and other public health measures. Face coverings are encouraged. Those seeking more information can call the park at 573-449-7400.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Community reporter, Fall 2020 Studying Magazine Design Reach me at mghkr9@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Galen Bacharier is an assistant city editor at the Missourian. He has reported on higher education, state government and breaking news. Reach him at galenbacharier@gmail.com or on Twitter @galenbacharier.

  • As senior editor of the Missourian, Fred Anklam manages general assignment reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.