Kirk Trevor will step down from his role as music director and conductor for the Missouri Symphony, a position he has held since 2000.
In a news release Tuesday, Wende Wagner with the Missouri Symphony announced that Trevor will step down July 31, at the end of the symphony's 2021 Summer Music Festival.
Trevor has been part of the Columbia-based organization for over 20 years.
Along with his work as the music director and conductor, Trevor is also the founder and director of the Missouri Symphony Conservatory, which seeks to educate and train young musicians.
After his departure, Trevor said he wishes to remain in Columbia with his family and move on to new projects, including "teaching and mentoring young musicians."