Kirk Trevor conducts the Missouri Symphony Orchestra

Kirk Trevor conducts the Missouri Symphony Orchestra during the Hot Summer Nights 2017 Music Festival. Trevor will step down from his role as music director and conductor with Missouri Symphony on July 31.

 Meg Vatterott

Kirk Trevor will step down from his role as music director and conductor for the Missouri Symphony, a position he has held since 2000. 

In a news release Tuesday, Wende Wagner with the Missouri Symphony announced that Trevor will step down July 31, at the end of the symphony's 2021 Summer Music Festival.

Trevor has been part of the Columbia-based organization for over 20 years.

Along with his work as the music director and conductor, Trevor is also the founder and director of the Missouri Symphony Conservatory, which seeks to educate and train young musicians.

After his departure, Trevor said he wishes to remain in Columbia with his family and move on to new projects, including "teaching and mentoring young musicians."

  • Public Life Reporter, Fall 2019. Studying Investigative Journalism and Political Science. Contact me at paulschloesser@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Molly Hart is an assistant city editor at the Missourian. She has previously reported on state government. She can be reached at mhart@mail.missouri.edu.

