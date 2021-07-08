After more than two decades of assembling musicians for world-class concerts, Kirk Trevor is stepping down as the director and conductor of the Missouri Symphony Orchestra.
The maestro, 69, who is not officially retiring, said he would use his new free time on other projects and continue to cultivate well-rounded musicians with a new academy he and his wife co-founded.
A farewell concert, “Bravo, Maestro Trevor!” will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Missouri Theatre, where the orchestra will perform Beethoven’s Emperor Concerto with pianist Emi Kagawa and Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring.”
The Missouri Symphony was founded by Hugo and Lucy Vianello in 1970 as the Missouri Symphony Society. It has three branches — the Missouri Symphony Orchestra, the Missouri Symphony League and the Missouri Symphony Conservatory.
Trevor conducts the orchestra, an ensemble that meets annually for a month in the summer and gathers around 70 musicians from around the world to perform.
He also founded the conservatory in 2007, which includes two year-round symphonic ensembles of young musicians. Lucy Vianello created the league in 1971 as “a social community of music lovers.”
Trevor became the conductor of the orchestra and music director of the symphony in 2000 and took over the Hot Summer Nights festival the following summer.
During the festival, which runs from early June to early July, the orchestra lives and eats together and typically performs more than a dozen concerts.
“They’ve just become like one big family of brothers and sisters,” Trevor said. “The music-making is stress free, and so I think that encourages people to be more creative in their playing.”
This year’s festival began June 13 and ends Saturday with “Breakin’ Classical,” a mix of hip hop, classical and modern dance in Jesse Auditorium.
When Trevor began to direct the symphony, he said his goal was to make it more accessible and widen its constituency with diverse and engaging concepts.
Guest musicians and conductors were invited, and the repertoire was expanded to include music by popular pop and rock artists like The Beatles.
Trevor speaks with reverence when discussing the wide variety of music that he loves.
“There is no such thing as classical music and pop music — there is only great music and bad music,” he said.
Oboist Luca de la Florin said Trevor’s passion for music and the symphony has made him the “father of the orchestra,” and his absence in the coming years will be devastating.
De la Florin has traveled from Salt Lake City every year since 2018 to perform with the orchestra. He said he met Trevor while he was teaching a workshop for aspiring conductors.
“He has a lot of passion for music of course, and it’s infectious,” de la Florin said. “When he’s around, you just want to be a part of it. Every time I leave here, I am re-energized and reinvigorated.”
De la Florin remembers an Oscars-themed concert where Trevor presented him with an Oscar, and he recalls another concert where Trevor conducted Verdi’s “Requiem,” a 90-minute piece, from memory.
Musicians like de la Florin agree that the conductor likes to have fun. It is not unusual to see Trevor, a huge sports fan, playing soccer with the orchestra in Cosmo Bethel Park after a long day of rehearsal.
The ensemble also has a tradition of convening once each year for a night of home-cooked meals from many of the musicians’ home countries.
Clarinetist Marianne Shifrin has performed in the symphony since 2009 and describes Trevor as a great musician and a wealth of knowledge. His attitude and personality were instrumental in developing the symphony into the special experience it is for musicians and audiences alike, she said.
“We all are able to have a voice and actively participate in the music-making,” she said.
Jane Whitesides, the former executive director of the symphony, said a key accomplishment under Trevor’s direction has been the Young People’s Concert, a now annual event that invites all third graders from Columbia Public Schools for a concert in the Missouri Theatre.
“My view was the thing that brought him the most satisfaction was teaching,” Whitesides said. “Teaching is one of his greatest gifts and greatest joys.”
Trevor grew up in an orphanage in England where he said he learned to play the piano at age 3. After being adopted when he was 7, he started to conduct at age 8 and play the cello at 11.
“I made a deal with [my parents] that they could adopt me if they bought me a piano,” he joked.
He said he always knew he wanted to conduct and came to the United States when he was 23 to pursue opportunities not available to him in Britain.
His 55 years of conducting include working with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra, the Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra and more than 40 other orchestras in 15 countries.
Trevor plans to remain in Columbia with his family long-term. He said he will direct his passion for music into nurturing the youth, a familiar adventure.
He established a program called “Strings in our Schools” to place musicians in county schools while working in Knoxville.
Harpist Maria Duhova Trevor, Trevor’s wife and co-founder of their new academy, said the organization will be named the Missouri Academy of Music. It will be devoted to “mentoring and nurturing” young musicians and turning music into a two-way style of communication.
“I remember very strongly having that feeling as a young musician to share music and use music for good purpose,” she said. “So if we give musicians the opportunity to do that, I think it will be very welcome.”
As he prepares to leave the orchestra, Trevor expressed his appreciation for the triumphs and challenges, engaging programs and wonderful people he has known.
“Celebration is a funny word ... because you’re celebrating what, exactly?” he said. “You’re celebrating 21 years with a great orchestra.”