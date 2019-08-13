Trent Rash, who has been an assistant professor of music at Stephens College for the past 12 years, is the new executive director of the Missouri Symphony.
The symphony shared the news in a Monday statement.
At Stephens, Rash taught voice classes, choir and musical theater techniques. He also was executive director of the Summer Theatre Institute and project manager for the "Make a Joyful Noise!" fundraising campaign to restore an organ in the college's Firestone Baars Chapel.
Rash has performed music with Stephens College, Talking Horse Productions, the Odyssey Chamber Music Series, the Missouri Contemporary Ballet and the Hot Summer Nights Concert Series, according to the news release.
"I want to make this community excited about MOSY and what it is doing and where it is going," Rash said in the statement.