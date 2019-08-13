Trent Rash, who has been an assistant professor of music at Stephens College for the past 12 years, is the new executive director of the Missouri Symphony.

The symphony shared the news in a Monday statement.

At Stephens, Rash taught voice classes, choir and musical theater techniques. He also was executive director of the Summer Theatre Institute and project manager for the "Make a Joyful Noise!" fundraising campaign to restore an organ in the college's Firestone Baars Chapel.

Rash has performed music with Stephens College, Talking Horse Productions, the Odyssey Chamber Music Series, the Missouri Contemporary Ballet and the Hot Summer Nights Concert Series, according to the news release.

"I want to make this community excited about MOSY and what it is doing and where it is going," Rash said in the statement.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.