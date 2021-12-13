Missouri Task Force 1 left Sunday from the Boone County Fire Protection District Headquarters in Columbia to assist in tornado relief efforts in Kentucky following this weekend's storms. It arrived in Murray, Ky., at around 3 a.m. Monday.
Missouri Task Force 1 is a search and rescue team, made up of trained team members from the Boone County Fire Protection District, that aids communities across the country facing disaster.
The 45-member team, consisting of 35 personnel, 10 ground support personnel and 10,000 pounds of equipment, arrived Monday at Murray State University in Murray, Ky. Task Force 1 also sent an operations section chief, a situation unit leader and a division/group supervisor as part of the Federal Emergency Management Act Incident Support Team that will help coordinate assignments to different task force teams providing aid in Kentucky.
Around 7 a.m. Monday, the task force received its mission assignments to conduct wide area search and wellness checks throughout Mayfield.
“Most of the damage there is in Mayfield and some really small towns along that path and Murray State University is about 30 minutes southeast of Mayfield,” said Gale Blomenkamp, assistant chief and spokesperson for the Boone County Fire Protection District, which manages the task force.
Missouri Task Force 1 joins Indiana Task Force 1, Tennessee Task Force 1 and Ohio Task Force 1 in Kentucky.
The task force, which also provided disaster relief in Louisiana in August in the wake of Hurricane Ida, is deployed more often than many other states' task forces because of its location near the hurricane-prone Gulf Coast, Blomenkamp said.
"Aid is really based on what the local needs are," he said. "The locals in the state will work through the incident support team and then that incident support team will assign out those four task forces to go out and do whatever tasks are needed."