A specialty team within Missouri Task Force 1 was deployed to Florida to help assess the damage from Hurricane Ian, according to a Wednesday afternoon Facebook post from Boone County Fire Protection District.

A request for the Disaster Situational Awareness and Reconnaissance Team was made Tuesday night through an Emergency Management Assistance Compact sent to Missouri from the state of Florida, according to the post.

  • Community reporter, fall 2022. Studying journalism focused on reporting and writing. Reach me at olivia.rodriguez@mail.missouri.edu

