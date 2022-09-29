A specialty team within Missouri Task Force 1 was deployed to Florida to help assess the damage from Hurricane Ian, according to a Wednesday afternoon Facebook post from Boone County Fire Protection District.
A request for the Disaster Situational Awareness and Reconnaissance Team was made Tuesday night through an Emergency Management Assistance Compact sent to Missouri from the state of Florida, according to the post.
EMAC is a complement to the federal disaster response system. Ultimately, a requesting state will reimburse the state providing aid.
The team arrived around 7 p.m. Wednesday night in Gainesville, Florida, according to Gale Blomenkamp, an assistant chief at the Fire District. The team was assigned to, and is currently in, Punta Gorda, Florida.
The team deployed includes a team leader, two small unmanned aircraft system drone pilots and one geographic information system specialist, according to the Facebook post.
"They will be doing wide area search and mapping and assisting the locals with the assessment of the damaged areas," Blomenkamp said.
The team is expected to be in Florida no longer than 10 days.
According to the Facebook post, two other members of Missouri Task Force 1 were originally deployed to Puerto Rico and were then reassigned to Florida on Sept. 25.