Missouri Task Force 1 has been deployed to Kentucky to assist with record flooding.
The task force, a division of Boone County Fire Protection District, was activated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to assist with flooding in eastern Kentucky, according to a Facebook post Saturday.
Kentucky has been in a state of emergency since Thursday due to historic flooding and heavy rains. The death toll has risen to 26 as of Sunday morning, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said in a tweet.
The team deployed as a Type III task force and departed around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night, according to the Facebook post. They will join task forces from Ohio, Indiana and Tennessee, who are already deployed in Kentucky.
According to the Facebook post, the task force is prepared for a 14-day deployment, as the situation permits.