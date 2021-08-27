Hurricane Ida is projected to make landfall on the southern coast of Louisiana on Sunday afternoon, and Missouri Task Force 1 has received orders to deploy flood rescue workers to help out.
Friday afternoon, task force leader Matthew Schofield was packing the truck at the front of the convoy in the parking lot of the Boone County Fire Protection District Headquarters while his teammates secured the semi-trucks full of rescue boats, in an atmosphere the assistant chief Gale Blomenkamp described as similar to Hurricane Katrina.
"This one's going to make landfall right now, as they're saying, just west of that New Orleans area ... and it's the weather here, it's how it feels, it's some of the same people are going out today that went out on Hurricane Katrina," Blomenkamp said.
Task Force 1 is a division of the Boone County Fire Protection District designed to assist areas facing natural disasters both in-state and out-of-state. The team is made up of 210 people so that 80 people are available to deploy at any time. They fulfill 18 different jobs ranging from canine search specialists to physicians, according to the task force website.
Type 1 Task Force, a team of 80 people from across Missouri, will be sent to central Louisiana for 14-17 days as an enhanced water rescue package. A majority of the team are swift water rescue certified and boat operators. They will take 100,000 pounds of equipment, including six boats and four canine units with them.
"We're really enhancing our water rescue capabilities, knowing that this is going to be a flooding event," Blomenkamp said.
The convoy — which is made up of 11 vehicles, includes three tractor trailers, four gooseneck trailers, two buses, one van and a command vehicle — left Friday afternoon and will be driving overnight, reaching the destination early Saturday morning, where team members will be given more specific orders.
"It takes a while to get all that into one place because you've got to stop for fuel, stop for meals, that kind of thing," Blomenkamp said. "But they'll be down there probably in 12 to 14 hours, they'll be down there 5, 6 o'clock in the morning."