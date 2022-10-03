The Missouri Task Force 1 Type III team heads to Fort Myers, Florida, Monday to assist in Hurricane Ian search and rescue efforts.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Missouri Task Force 1 Type III team heads to Fort Myers, Florida, Monday to assist in Hurricane Ian search and rescue efforts.
The 47-member team departs from Orlando, Florida, where they safely arrived early Sunday morning after a 24-plus hour drive, according to a Facebook post by the Boone County Fire Protection District.
Fort Myers, Florida is among some of the hardest hit communities in the wake of Hurricane Ian's destruction. Upon arrival, the team will conduct "search and rescue missions and wide area search operations" in the area, said the Fire District on Facebook.
The speciality team within Missouri Task Force 1 was activated last week by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to be deployed to Florida. The deployment involves swift water rescue capabilities, and there are also two live find search and two human remains detection canines on the team.
A four-member Disaster Situation Awareness and Reconnaissance (DSAR) team and four-member Incident Support Team join the Type III team members in the relief efforts, bringing the total of actively deployed Missouri Task Force 1 members in Florida to 55.
The DSAR team arrived in Florida last Wednesday after the state of Florida sent an Emergency Management Assistance Compact to Missouri, requesting the team's aid. On Sunday, the DSAR team mapped 1,800 acres in Boca Grande, Florida, in under six hours using drones as part of search efforts.
The teams are expected to continue work over the next week alongside Task Force teams from other states.
The Fire District will continue to provide updates on the teams' efforts on its Facebook page.
Mizzou and Higher Education reporter, fall 2022 Studying journalism and French Reach me at kegdkb@umsystem.edu
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Assistant City Editor for Fall 2022. Former higher education reporter studying journalism and psychology. Reach me at spbg5@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
City and County Government editor
573-882-4557
anklamf@missouri.edu