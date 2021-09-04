During Missouri Task Force 1’s weeklong stay in Louisiana, its members slept on the floor of a gymnasium with no air conditioning in the midst of searching for and assisting victims of Hurricane Ida.
The task force returned home to the Boone County Fire Protection District on Saturday.
Established in 1995, Task Force 1 is one of 28 Federal Emergency Management Agency search-and-rescue task forces across the United States that assist in rescue situations in a variety of conditions. In Louisiana, the hurricane killed at least 14 people and left more than 800,000 homes and businesses without power.
“When we signed the activation orders last Friday, we had four hours to get out the door,” said assistant chief Chuck Leake, the Task Force 1 leader and manager. “That’s bringing men and women from across the state, from Kansas City to St. Louis to Springfield to Joplin.”
Missouri Task Force 1 took trucks, a variety of boats and many other types of equipment and vehicles with it.
The task force is composed of 80 members from every part of Missouri, including ER trauma surgeons, firefighters, canine rescue units and engineers. The members go through a rigorous training process to prepare for any type of natural disaster.
“Every incident has two phases: responding to the needs of the people right now and recovering from the disaster, helping them long-term,” said Leake.
In helping short-term, the team conducted a wide area search, which uses GPS real-time technology to send locations and damage reports to team members and the local jurisdiction.
For Hurricane Ida, the task force was initially deployed to Lafayette, Louisiana, where it stayed when the storm made landfall. However, the force was quickly moved to other locations around Louisiana, including the New Orleans Saints’ training facility.
“The parts that I saw were much less water damage and way more wind damage from the hurricane,” said Matthew Schofield, technical search specialist and leader, who has been with the force for more than two decades.
Schofield said the most significant damage he witnessed was from downed power lines or power outages. Downed power lines obstructing roads made it difficult for commodities such as food, water and fuel to be transported to the local area. Small structures and trees collapsed into roads and houses as a result of wind and water damage.
“Sometimes (the task force) is referred to as the Swiss Army Knife for the federal government,” said Schofield. “Not only are we able to be self-sufficient, and we carry lots of specialty tools and equipment, but we are also very specially trained people.”
The team had to adapt and alter the process because of COVID-19, constantly wearing N-95 masks regardless of vaccination status and getting a PCR test before leaving the state and returning home.
“These men and women are Missouri’s team, and they make Missouri proud,” said Leake. “They walked the streets and knocked on doors. In some cases, they were the first official to knock (on doors) two and three days after Ida came through. … It’s a good feeling to know we were the first ones to knock on someone’s door and say, ‘Are you all right? Are you all doing OK?’”