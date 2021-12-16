Missouri Task Force 1 returned from Kentucky after aiding in tornado relief. The task force arrived at the Boone County Fire Protection District Headquarters around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
Task Force 1 had spent 2½ days in Murray, Kentucky, helping with building searches, structural assessments and targeted wellness checks after the tornadoes that struck the Mayfield, Kentucky, area Saturday evening.
According to an update on the Boone County Fire Protection District Facebook, the task force received demobilization orders Wednesday evening.
The task force completed 1,642 searches and structural assessments while in Kentucky.
When completing searches and structural assessments, Task Force 1 members search for potential victims while also surveying the building to assess the damage. The team marks the building with a placard and search symbols to later be translated into GPS data for FEMA. This data is then provided to the FEMA Incident Support Team to create mission assignments for the next work period.
Missouri Task Force 1 deployed 35 personnel and 10 ground personnel Sunday at 3 a.m. Three Missouri Task Force 1 members were also deployed as part of the FEMA Incident Support Team.
The Boone County Fire Protection District manages the Missouri Task Force 1.
“The amount of work they were able to do in 2½ days was incredible,” said Gale Blomenkamp, assistant chief and spokesperson for the Boone County Fire Protection District.