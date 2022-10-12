Brian Swartz (left) hugs his wife Gina after Missouri Task Force 1 returns home after their Hurricane Ian relief mission on Wednesday in Columbia. Swartz has been a member of the task force for nearly 15 years.
Equipment sits in the Boone County Fire Protection District after being unloaded by Missouri Task Force 1 members on Wednesday in Columbia. A total of 47 team members from all over Missouri spent 11 days in Florida providing Hurricane Ian relief.
Missouri Task Force 1 members listen during the debrief after returning from their Hurricane Ian relief mission on Wednesday in Columbia. After the debrief, the task force will return equipment assigned to them during deployment.
After 11 days of search and rescue in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, nearly 50 members of Missouri Task Force 1 returned to Columbia from Florida. Members of Boone County Fire District, along with task force members that did not deploy to Florida, were prepared to receive them.
Upon their return, task force members followed a seven-step reversal of the deployment process. They met for a debrief before returning their assigned equipment tags and a myriad of gear, including safety vests, radios, light sources and everything needed for the field. In an effort to be ready for everything, depleted supplies are refilled the same day that the team arrives.
“There’s something different about all deployments,” said Scott Olsen, the Boone County Fire Protection District Fire Chief. This was the first deployment where the task force worked with a tactical drone team to help direct their movements. According to Olsen, Missouri is leading the way nationally when it comes to using drone technology to help with missions.
The team also included two live find and two human remains detection canines. Kathy Schiltz has served on the task force for 25 years, and has worked with Matty, a human remains detection canine, for nearly eight of them.
“We’re honored to be called to help out,” said Schiltz.