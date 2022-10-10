Missouri Task Force 1 has begun its journey back to Boone County after being demobilized from Fort Myers, Florida.
The team spent nearly a week helping with Hurricane Ian relief after arriving in Fort Myers, on Oct. 3, according to a Facebook post from Boone County Fire Protection District.
The Type III team finished search efforts and the delayering of a large debris pile on Oct. 6, and the team completed its last assignment of searching a condominium complex on Fort Myers Beach the following day.
Team members packed up and disassembled their base of operations for departure on Sunday and are expected to arrive at noon Wednesday in Boone County, said the Fire District on Facebook.
Before its return, the team will stop at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia where other Missouri Take Force 1 members will be participating in a deployment exercise. The team will leave most of its equipment in Georgia and then travel home with two charter buses, one truck, one trailer and the command vehicle.