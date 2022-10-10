Missouri Task Force 1 has begun its journey back to Boone County after being demobilized from Fort Myers, Florida. 

The team spent nearly a week helping with Hurricane Ian relief after arriving in Fort Myers, on Oct. 3, according to a Facebook post from Boone County Fire Protection District.

