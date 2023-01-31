 Skip to main content
Local dealerships indicate used car market leveling out after pandemic boom

The price of used cars soared during the COVID-19 pandemic, but two Columbia car dealership owners say the demand could be leveling out.

The used car buying market boomed due to slowed production because of the pandemic, resulting in a national shortage of new manufactured cars, according to a New York Times article. People turned to used car dealerships to avoid the price increases that came from a low supply of new models.

Abraham Diab rearranges one of their many vehicles

Abraham Diab rearranges one of many vehicles on Tuesday at Ashland Auto Sales in Columbia. Diab helps run the dealership with his father Mohammed Diab.
A yellow Volkswagen Beetle sits amongst an array of pre-owned vehicles

A yellow Volkswagen Beetle sits among an array of pre-owned vehicles on Tuesday at Ashland Auto Sales in Columbia. Americans are buying fewer cars due to the rise in interest rates.
A car is pulled into the service garage

A car is pulled into the service garage on Tuesday at Ashland Auto Sales in Columbia. The number of pre-owned cars sold at this dealership has decreased by almost 14% in 2022 compared to the previous year.

