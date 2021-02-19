Several organizations around Missouri have partnered up to hold a virtual job fair for employers and job seekers.
The Central Workforce Development Board, the Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development, and the Office of Workforce Development have collaborated to host the fair. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday.
The organizations hope to overcome geographical and time zone barriers by allowing employers and job seekers to come together virtually, according to a news release.
It is part of the state's Return Strong initiative, which is aimed at strengthening Missouri’s workforce as it recovers from the economic impacts of COVID-19. Missouri has faced record unemployment rates this year, according to the release.
Employers and job candidates will be able to meet through an online video conference. The employers can share information about their organization and specifics about job openings.
People currently seeking employment will be able to find job listings by specific industries, view participating employers and join a chat room. They can also gain tips for building resumes and doing interviews.
For more information, visit cwdregion.com or contact Sundi Jo Graham, the event's communication coordinator, at 573-201-1366 or at sundijo.graham@cwib.us.