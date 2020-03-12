In the minutes of a Columbia Equal Suffrage Association meeting in 1913, the name Luella St. Clair Moss is scrawled in looping cursive as a member of the executive committee.
As an officer, Moss organized committees, marched with other suffragettes and spoke to the Missouri General Assembly. All were designed to win the vote for women.
On Jan. 9, 1920, Moss’ name appeared in state records again — this time as president of a new organization — The League of Women Voters.
By then, the women of Missouri did have the right to vote.
This year marks the 100th anniversary of the ratification of their victory, the 19th Amendment.
An exhibit called “Missouri Women: Suffrage to Statecraft” will open Saturday at the State Historical Society of Missouri to salute the women who made it happen. Moss and other prominent women are featured.
The exhibit runs until July 25 in the first floor art gallery of the museum, 605 Elm St.
It includes documents and items from significant moments in the suffrage movement, including pages from a poll book that list some of the first recorded female voters.
The exhibit first pays tribute to the suffragists, but then honors trailblazing Missouri women in state politics and other professions.
Moss is included as a noteworthy figure in Columbia history. She was the first female president of Christian College — now Columbia College — at a time when women did not run higher education institutions.
In 1922, she ran for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Winning the Democratic primary, she became the first woman to be nominated for a national office.
Another woman to be recognized is Rose O’Neill, the artist who designed the kewpie doll.
One of the highest-paid illustrators of the time, she crafted the well-known cartoon baby based on her infant brother. It became the inspiration for the Hickman High School mascot.
O’Neill used her prominent platform to promote votes for women by including the chubby doll in pro-suffrage cartoons.
She called the kewpie a “message of goodwill set forth to cuddle the hearts of the uncuddled world.”
A leisurely walk through the exhibit begins with a striking recreation of the 1916 “Golden Lane,” a suffragette protest that took place in St. Louis during the Democratic National Convention.
The League of Women Voters had invited the women to dress in white, wear yellow sashes and carry golden umbrellas.
The museum has revived the protest with four mannequins dressed head to toe in white with their yellow “Votes for Women” sashes. Lined up under yellow umbrellas, they represent the “silent sentinels” of the protest movement.
“I like the fact that this is sort of merging an exhibit with an experience,” Curator of Art Collections Joan Stack said.
Beyond the entrance, viewers are invited to stroll through the history of the movement, from the early years of quiet suffrage to a period of increased activism to the moment when groups became voter mobilization teams.
More mannequins are dressed in period clothing, from ruffled blue dresses to long, brown, buttoned coats and white shirts worn by the silent protesters.
The clothing can make historical subjects feel more real, Stack said. All of the outfits in the exhibit are original, except for the yellow sashes and umbrellas.
What was worn was an element of communication for the suffragists, who tended to wear fashionable but conservative clothes to avoid attacks on their message, said exhibit co-curator Jean Parsons.
The exhibit concludes with modern work attire from today’s politicians, including former Sen. Jean Carnahan, former Sen. Claire McCaskill and U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler. Also shown is an impressionist-style painting depicting the Women’s March of 2017.
Conversations about the exhibit began around 18 months ago, according to Nicole Johnston, also a co-curator. Since then, exhibit staff has been busy examining the Historical Society collections for artifacts that fit, browsing memorabilia and documents around the state, and researching the history of women’s suffrage. The exhibit contains pieces from at least 10 Missouri collections.
Stack said the hardest part was narrowing the scope of history to just a few artifacts and displays.
The story of women’s suffrage spans decades, but the State Historical Society decided to zoom in on the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Parsons said it’s like “building a story.”
Johnston said she hopes viewers understand and appreciate how that story changes modern politics, as well. Politics today, Johnston says, is “completely impacted by women winning the right to vote.”
Just as the silent protests of the 1900s emphasized that “women’s voices are silenced without the right to vote.”