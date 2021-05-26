Before Daniel Swindell, a member of Missouri Zionists, could get out a word, a passerby called out "free Palestine." Swindell responded, "Would you like a free book on Israel?"
This is how Swindell spent Wednesday, passing out free books related to Israel or Judaism at a rally in support of Israel.
The rally and book fair were organized in response to the recent conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, stemming from a long history of violence over competing claims to holy sites in East Jerusalem.
After pressure from President Joe Biden, Israel announced a ceasefire last Thursday.
Swindell called on other pro-Israel individuals and organizations to come out and support the country.
"The group that we’re with, for example," said Swindell, "we call ourselves the Missouri Zionists, and we just support Israel. We’re not against the Palestinian people, we want the best for the Palestinian people, we want to see them freed from Hamas."
There were approximately 25 people at the rally. Among those in attendance were Reps. Cheri Toalson Reisch, R-Hallsville, and Chuck Basye, R-Rocheport.
Basye saw the event on Facebook and joined Swindell for his first ever protest.
"Matter of fact, this is the very first time I have ever been in any kind of a protest in my life," said Basye. "I never really felt the need to do it before but it's one of our fundamental basic rights and I support anybody who wants to protest peacefully."
Basye also said he supports Israel 100%. "I think that they are one of our very very few allies."
Other attendees included Rabbi Avraham Lapine from the MU Jewish Campus House, and Bev Ehlen, the Missouri State Director of Concerned Women of America.
Lapine noted the need for unity among Jewish people. "Jews, we stand together," said Lapine. He said now is the time for supporters to show their solidarity to our brothers and sisters in Israel and in the United States.
After an hour of managing the book table, protesters quietly spread to the four corners of the intersection, toting Israeli flags and pro-Israel signs, and stayed put for another hour.
The gathering garnered some response from cars passing by, either receiving a honk and wave or “free Palestine” said out the window.