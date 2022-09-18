The Columbia Missourian won 52 awards at the 2022 Missouri Press Association Better Newspaper Contest. It also won the Gold Cup for Class 2 dailies.

This year’s results were announced at the Missouri Press Association convention on Saturday at the Lodge of Four Seasons in the Lake of the Ozarks.

