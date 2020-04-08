Missouri is offering its first elk hunting season this fall after years of restoration efforts by the Missouri Department of Conservation.
Native to Missouri, elk were hunted to extinction during the late 1800s, but the department reintroduced about 100 elk to the Missouri Ozarks between 2011 and 2013. The numbers have since grown to over 200.
The season will begin in this fall with nine days of archery hunting from Oct. 17 to Oct. 25, and then another nine days of firearm hunting from Dec. 12 to Dec. 20, according to a news release from the department.
There will be four general permits for the public and one for qualifying area landowners. The permits will be issued through a random lottery drawing.
Only Carter, Reynolds and Shannon counties are eligible for general permit use, and the landowner elk permit is limited to residents who have at least 20 acres within the Landowner Elk Hunting Zone of those counties.
There's a $10 application fee for general permits, but no application fee for those applying for the landowner permit. Each of the five permits require a $50 permit fee once selected.
“The allowed hunting methods for each season will be the same as for deer hunting,” department Elk and Deer Biologist Aaron Hildreth said in the release.
Permits only allow one bull elk with at least one antler longer than six inches to be harvested, Hildreth said.
Hunters must also Telecheck their harvested elk, as they do with deer.
The department is limiting applications to one per-year, per-person with a 10-year limit on those who are selected for a general permit before they can apply again.
As for the landowner elk permit, there is no time requirement before those selected can reapply.
Qualifying landowners can apply once a year for both permit types, though they can only receive one permit each year.
Hildreth recommends only those landowners who have elk on their property apply for the landowner permit.
With the help of local landowners, Missouri has restored the once-native elk population to the state.
“Local landowners have been supportive of the reintroduction of elk to the area and many have worked hard to create habitat that benefits elk and many other wildlife species,” Hildreth said in the release.
MDC hopes to eventually reach a population of 500 elk and use hunting to help regulate herd size.
Residents can apply May 1-31 at mdc.mo.gov/buypermits or through a permit vendor. Applicants can check their status July 1 to see if they have been selected.