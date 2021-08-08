The importance of Indigenous history in Missouri took the forefront Sunday amid a wide variety of state bicentennial celebrations throughout the weekend.
Columbians kicked off the day with a tree dedication in Flat Branch Park. The young bur oak/white oak hybrid was dedicated to the Indigenous people who lived in Missouri before its statehood in 1821.
Mayor Brian Treece and his wife, Mary Phillips, held the dedication ceremony with local Rev. John Prenger and Galen Gritts, a Native Heritage speaker for the Missouri Humanities Council. The ceremony included prayer, poetry and the unveiling of the dedication plaque.
Galen Gritts' wife, Kathryn Gritts, said the tree is a testament to the history of Missouri and its Indigenous populations.
"I think it's cool that we commemorate with something physical and alive," Kathryn Gritts said. "The only way to keep history alive is to tell the stories."
Gary Kremer, executive director of the State Historical Society of Missouri, said the tree represents the future of Missouri. He said the bicentennial events celebrate the state's cultural past while also acknowledging the present and preparing for what's ahead.
"A tree represents a life," Kremer said. "I hope it's still around on the tricentennial in 2121."
Also included in Sunday's events was Voices of Arrow Rock, a theatrical production produced by friends of Arrow Rock that used historical documents to imagine scenes from the life of Arrow Rock residents in the mid-19th century on the Missouri frontier.
Arrow Rock, a village in Saline County, is part of an area that was inhabited by many Indigenous people, including the Missouria tribe. Historically, the bluff was used by Native Americans, travelers and settlers as a landmark and trading spot.
Further information about the history of Indigenous people in the state came in Galen Gritts' keynote lecture entitled "Wait ... There are Native People in Missouri?" on Sunday morning at the State Historical Society of Missouri.
Gritts detailed the history of Indigenous people in Missouri and the U.S., particularly the Osage and Missouria tribes. He also included much of his own experience as a member of the Cherokee Nation living in St. Louis.
"When we go back and look at the records, we're looking through the lens of the dominant culture," Gritts said about history's view of Indigenous people. "It is colonial perspective that we know, how we define Native people."
Many Indigenous people were forced to leave the area and resettle during the Indian Removal Act of 1830, and no Indigenous tribes are federally recognized in Missouri.
Tribes that originally inhabited Missouri or have connections to the land include the Chickasaw, Delaware and Otoe-Missouria tribes, among others. The state of Missouri and the Missouri River are both named after the Missouria people. Gritts said the last member of the tribe died in 1980.
It is estimated that people have inhabited the state's land for at least 12,000 years. European explorers first discovered the state in the 17th century.
Before the arrival of explorers, the geography of the land looked very different. Gritts said that about 85% of the wetlands of Missouri have been destroyed since settlers arrived.
"The area that we call Missouri today is not really the same place where the Native people thrived," Gritts said. "We have engineered the unthinkable in changing the very soul of the land."
In his lecture, Gritts acknowledged the importance of the land and relationships between people in many Indigenous cultures. He also described the challenges many tribes have faced, including being forcibly displaced from their lands and assimilated into European culture through boarding schools.
Gritts said he hoped his lectures leave listeners with a new appreciation of the travesties that Indigenous people have suffered in the U.S. He believes that Native American history should be more present in American history.
"The time of exploitation is over," Gritts said. "From within our better natures, we must build bridges of understanding."