As Tuesday’s election loomed, members in the community Monday had mixed emotions about the noisy, divisive campaign season now almost behind us.
Voters said advertisements on television and nonstop blasts on social media have left them feeling overwhelmed by all the candidates jockeying for attention and support.
Samantha Thomas, a voter waiting in line to vote absentee Monday at the Roger B. Wilson Boone County Government Center, described her emotional state as relieved.
“I’m glad that it’s going to be over,” Thomas said.
While that kind of campaign fatigue was common, others expressed hope that the election outcome would fit their desires.
Stacy Massey, also voting Monday at the Boone County Government Center, said her hopefulness was based on the positive activism she’d seen during the past few months. Younger people especially have been fighting for the candidates they believe in, she said.
“It has been nice to see people get out and get their voices heard,” Massey said.
Some voters, such as Dana Goings, described themselves as anxious.
“I am feeling anxious about the peace,” Goings said. “I am concerned about the reactions from both sides.”
Steven Jacobs also said he was anxious about the outcome because it may still be in limbo Tuesday night.
“I feel individual votes matter a lot more in this election,” Jacobs said. “I feel a lot more of a drive to stand here in line today.”
Other voters said they looked forward the calm after the storm.
“I’m glad it’s going to be over,” Willard Sisson said. “I just hope everything goes smoothly.”