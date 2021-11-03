MU Chess Team champion and Grandmaster Grigory Oparin lost his final game at the Sept. 26 U.S. Online Collegiate Rapid and Blitz Championship, but he still walked away the first-place winner.
“I got a very pleasant advantage from the opening stage of the game,” he said. “And at some point, I don’t know what happened, I just started spending all my time and started making huge blunders.”
Blitz chess, the mode that Oparin was playing, allows only three minutes and two seconds for each move on the board, compared with an hour and a half plus 30 seconds per move in classical chess.
“I blew it away in a couple of moves,” he said.
The win was determined by score. He tied with three other competitors, but through a complex string of tiebreakers, he took first place.
“I had a one-point advantage over my opponents, but I think I had worse tie breaks,” Oparin said.
After his loss in the final round, the 24-year-old Russian graduate student, who’s studying Romance languages, said he felt stupid.
“I was pretty sure that I’m not taking first place this time again,” he said. “And then somehow, luckily, the tie breaks turned out in my favor.
“I felt lucky. I didn’t feel like I deserved it.”
It was not his first loss during the tournament either. Like many chess players, Oparin spends time reviewing his previous games to check for mistakes. But sometimes, it can be a double-edged sword.
“(Reviewing games) is an important part of my chess development,” he said. “I checked (a game) after, in the middle of the tournament, and I was quite disappointed to be honest. So, it kind of affected me a little bit.”
He thought maybe he should not have reviewed the game.
“It actually very often can be counterproductive, especially when we are talking about Blitz and rapid chess,” he said.
But, a win is a win. And this win was the team’s first at the national collegiate championship, a chance to move the team forward.
“(The win) was a great feeling obviously, at least for us, for the staff, but also for him as well,” said MU Chess Team coach Cristian Chirila.
After three years at MU, Oparin hopes his win will build momentum for future team success.
“I’m happy that I helped the team to win something during my final year,” he said.
And Chirila shares this sentiment.
“In the spring semester, we won the world collegiate championship, but the national title was very elusive for us since we first started in 2019,” he said. “And it’s good to finally break the ice and gain that first title, which hopefully will lead to many more.”