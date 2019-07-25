The Mizzou International Composers Festival is bringing concert hall music to the sidewalks of Columbia.
Members of the Khemia Ensemble performed Thursday in a pop-up concert to a crowd outside of Sparky’s Homemade Ice Cream on Ninth Street. Each member had a moment — Er-Gene Kahng played violin, Thiago Ancelmo played clarinet, Elizabeth Robinson played flute and Amy Petrongelli sang.
The full Khemia Ensemble will perform in a matinee concert at 11 a.m. Saturday at Whitmore Recital Hall on the MU campus.
There will be another pop-up concert Friday at 1 p.m. at Uprise Bakery, 10 Hitt St. The concerts are previews of the Composers Festival, which ends Saturday.
This year, the week-long festival, which is put on by the Mizzou New Music Initiative, made all of its events, including the pop-ups, free to the public and added three concerts to its lineup this year.
Other programming for the festival includes concerts, presentations and workshops. It features ensemble-in-residence Alarm Will Sound and two guest composers.
Each year, the festival selects eight resident composers through an application process, and they compose new works that Alarm Will Sound premieres at the end of the week. That performance will be at 7:30 p.m. in the Missouri Theatre.
During the week, the eight selected composers rehearse with the ensemble, give public presentations and receive private lessons from the guest composers.
“We’ve expanded the programming quite a bit,” Jacob Gotlib, managing director of the Mizzou New Music Initiative, said about this summer’s festival.
This is the 10th annual MICF, and all programming is free to the public.
“Thank you all for coming out and enjoying this music with us,” Bret Bohman, who co-directs the Khemia Ensemble and emceed the pop-up, said after the concert. Bohman is an adjunct professor in the school of music and is scheduled to perform at 9:30 p.m. Thursday at Cafe Berlin under his artist name, Bels Lontano.
The 9:30 p.m. evening performances are also new to the lineup this year. In addition to Bels Lontano, Eli Keszler will perform Friday at Firestone Baars Chapel on the Stephens College Campus.
The evening performances are put on in partnership with community arts organization Dismal Niche.
