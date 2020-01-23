Mizzou Pharmacy is closing one of its four campus locations in order to consolidate on-campus services.
Mizzou Pharmacy-Student Center will close permanently at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 7, according to a Mizzou Pharmacy statement released Thursday.
Tom Greenlee, MU Health Care retail pharmacy manager, said the closure will centralize the MU Pharmacy locations. Patients from the MU Student Center location can be transferred to Mizzou Pharmacy-Hitt Street.
Those patients can call Mizzou Pharmacy-Hitt Street to transfer their prescriptions to the Hitt Street location at 1020 Hitt St.
The Hitt Street location will take over prescription deliveries from the student center location in addition to their original deliveries.
Mizzou Pharmacy-Hitt Street's hours will not be affected by the closing of the student center location.
Staff from the student center location will move to Mizzou Pharmacy-Hitt Street in order to accommodate any increase in prescription volume.
Supervising editor is Molly Hart.