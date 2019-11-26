The second in a series of commemorative MKT Nature and Fitness Trail posters will be unveiled at an event featuring the artist next Tuesday.
The poster will be available to those who donate $20 or more (by credit or debit card only) to the Columbia Parks and Recreation Fund through CoMoGives.com during the month of December, according to a news release from the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department.
The event at Walt's Bike Shop, 1217 Rogers St., is from 5:15-7 p.m. and coincides with the annual #GivingTuesday promotion for nonprofit organizations.
The endowment fund was created in 2017 through the Community Foundation of Central Missouri to sustain a perpetual source of revenue for parks and recreation programs and facilities in the face of increasing operating expenses and shrinking municipal budgets, the release said.
The MKT artwork, a 13-by-19-inch print, was created by local artist David Spear. He will be at Walt's to discuss his inspiration for the art and will be available throughout the evening event to sign posters, according to the Parks and Recreation Department website.
Walt's is supporting the fund by offering an additional premium of Smartwool socks at nest Tuesday's event for donations of $50 or more, according to the release.
Complimentary appetizers, beer and nonalcoholic beverages will be provided at the event, thanks to sponsors Logboat Brewing Co., N.H. Scheppers Distributing, Nauser Beverage and Pepsi Beverages Co.