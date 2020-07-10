Columbia police are increasing their patrols of the MKT after two reports of a man behaving indecently on the trail near the 1900 block of Forum Boulevard.
A woman reported that at about 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, she was jogging near the 6.5 mile marker when she saw a male on a bike with a white T-shirt draped around his neck and his shorts pulled partly pulled down.
About 15 minutes later, a second woman was lying on a bench when she saw a man with a bike standing 10 feet away and masturbating while staring at her.
Both women described the suspect as being of mixed race in his mid-20s, skinny, with clean-cut and squared off hair, wearing a baggy white T-shirt and black shorts.
Anyone who might have seen or experienced any incidents like the two described is urged to call Columbia Police at (573) 874-7652 or, to remain anonymous, CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS (8477) .
If the suspect is seen, people should call 911 and not approach him.