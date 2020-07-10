Columbia police are increasing their patrols of the MKT after two reports of a man behaving indecently on the trail near the 1900 block of Forum Boulevard.

A woman reported that at about 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, she was jogging near the 6.5 mile marker when she saw a male on a bike with a white T-shirt draped around his neck and his shorts pulled partly pulled down.

About 15 minutes later, a second woman was lying on a bench when she saw a man with a bike standing 10 feet away and masturbating while staring at her.

Both women described the suspect as being of mixed race in his mid-20s, skinny, with clean-cut and squared off hair, wearing a baggy white T-shirt and black shorts.

Anyone who might have seen or experienced any incidents like the two described is urged to call Columbia Police at (573) 874-7652 or, to remain anonymous, CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS (8477) .

If the suspect is seen, people should call 911 and not approach him. 

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.