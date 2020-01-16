City and county offices will be closed Monday in observation of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The regular City Council meeting will be held Tuesday instead.
Columbia Public Schools also will be closed Monday, along with MU. Columbia College and Stephens College will be closed as well.
Columbia Parks and Recreation will hold the 48th annual candlelight walk at 6:30 p.m. Monday in memory of King. Participants will meet in the basement of Armory Sports Center, 701 E. Ash St. The lower level entrance is at the back of the building.
The walk will head to St. Luke United Methodist Church for the memorial celebration at 7 p.m. Both the walk and the celebration are free and open to the public.
Columbia College has scheduled a Martin Luther King Jr. Day Recognition Event for 11 a.m. Tuesday in the New Hall Event Center on the school's campus. The event will feature insight on the life, legacy and ideals of King.
Alumna Carmela Thornton, director of the Missouri Office of Equal Opportunity, will give a special presentation about getting involved in the community and making an impact. Due to the forecast of a winter storm, Columbia College spokesperson Sam Fleury said the event may have to be rescheduled.
Stephens College will hold a celebration in remembrance of King at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in Lela Raney Wood Hall on campus.
Laura Nunnelly, vice president of student development at Stephens College, said in an email that the celebration is a program comprised of student and staff performances, focusing on the theme "Believe, Build, Bridge." The program consists of a choir piece, spoken word, performing arts collaboration and a call to action."
MU's annual MLK event will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Missouri Theater: "STEAM at Midnight: King's Vision for Science in the Social Order." Gwendolyn Elizabeth Boyd, the first female president of Alabama State University, will give a speech about the possibilities and limitations of science as a tool for advancing the community, according to an MU press release.
The event is open to the public. People interested can learn more information on MU website and register for free tickets.
The university will also hold a benefit concert to recognize the MU Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Award winner, City of Refuge, for its contributions on race relations, social justice and human rights in the community. Columbia Community Gospel Choir, Columbia Kids Gospel Choir and Columbia Chorale will perform at 7 p.m. Jan. 25 at Missouri United Methodist Church in downtown Columbia. The concert is free to attend, and donations will be collected to benefit City of Refuge.
Michelle Baumstark, Columbia Public Schools community relationship director, said the district does not hold one event to commemorate King, but CPS officials attended Thursday's Columbia Values Diversity Breakfast to celebrate diversity in the community and will participate in events in February during Black History Month.
No recycling and trash will be collected Monday. Both of the services will be delayed one day the rest of the week. City residents can download the COMO Recycle and Trash app or call 573-874-CITY (2489) for further questions and collection day notifications. The landfill will also be closed Monday.