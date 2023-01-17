 Skip to main content
MLK remembered through annual candlelight walk

Community members walk downtown

Community members walk downtown on Monday from the Armory Sports and Recreation Center to St. Luke United Methodist Church in Columbia. The evening started with a candlelit walk in remembrance of Martin Luther King Jr. and ended with a gathering in the church.

Community members participated in the annual candlelight walk in remembrance of Martin Luther King Jr. from the Armory Sports and Recreation Center to St. Luke United Methodist Church on Monday.

Columbia Parks and Recreation organized the event in coordination with the Dr. MLK Association. Speakers and worship led by St. Luke United Methodist Church leaders followed the candlelight walk.

Participants light candles

Participants light candles on Monday at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Columbia. The candles were provided to people for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day candlelit walk.
Christopher Dignan, left, walks with Eric Dignan

Christopher Dignan, left, walks with Eric Dignan on Monday at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Columbia. For Martin Luther King Jr. Day, community members went on a candlelit walk to St. Luke to listen to speakers such as Mayor Barbara Buffaloe as well as several reverends and members of the church community.
Sandra Ballenger, center, listens to the speakers

Sandra Ballenger, center, listens to the speakers on Monday at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Columbia. The event included worship music and talks from leaders such as Rev. David Ballenger in remembrance of Martin Luther King Jr.
Elder Will Lyons speaks to the congregation

Elder Will Lyons speaks to the congregation on Monday at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Columbia. Lyons spoke about the history of slavery, how it ties into the Bible, and he offered words of encouragement and religious advice to the audience.
  • Assistant city editor for city and county government. Reach me at hope.davis@mail.missouri.edu, on Twitter at @hopedavistweets or in the newsroom at 882-5700

