MLK remembered through annual candlelight walk

Christopher Dignan, left, walks with Eric Dignan on Monday at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Columbia. For Martin Luther King Jr. Day, community members went on a candlelit walk to St. Luke to listen to speakers such as Mayor Barbara Buffaloe as well as several reverends and members of the church community.
Sandra Ballenger, center, listens to the speakers on Monday at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Columbia. The event included worship music and talks from leaders such as Rev. David Ballenger in remembrance of Martin Luther King Jr.
Elder Will Lyons speaks to the congregation on Monday at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Columbia. Lyons spoke about the history of slavery, how it ties into the Bible, and he offered words of encouragement and religious advice to the audience.
Community members walk downtown on Monday from the Armory Sports and Recreation Center to St. Luke United Methodist Church in Columbia. The evening started with a candlelit walk in remembrance of Martin Luther King Jr. and ended with a gathering in the church.
Community members participated in the annual candlelight walk in remembrance of Martin Luther King Jr. from the Armory Sports and Recreation Center to St. Luke United Methodist Church on Monday.
Columbia Parks and Recreation organized the event in coordination with the Dr. MLK Association. Speakers and worship led by St. Luke United Methodist Church leaders followed the candlelight walk.
Jay Bradley, a recreation specialist with the Columbia Department of Parks and Recreation, helped organize the event this year.
“It’s important to keep the tradition going,” Bradley said. “It’s just a great way to honor Dr. King’s life and legacy.”
The Rev. James Gray is a member of the Dr. MLK Association and led the candlelight walk. Gray mentioned the tradition of the event, which has been held annually for decades.
“We have a lot of older folks that started this and continue to build what’s right for the dream of Dr. King and doing great things in our community,” Gray said. “Every year, rain, snow, or shine we still march.”
After the march, the crowd listened to speeches from ministers and prominent church members and sang worship songs. Mayor Barbara Buffaloe spoke along with the Rev. John Rice, the Rev. David Ballenger, the Rev. Rhonda Matthews and Elder Will Lyons.