Sunrise and sunset information on the Missouri Department of Conservation's MO Hunting app is temporarily unavailable.
The free smartphone app, which lets hunters, fishers and trappers buy and view permits, normally has a feature that gives sunset and sunrise times so that deer hunters know legal times to hunt.
The department hopes to have the app updated in the next few weeks, according to a department news release. Until then, it encourages hunters and others who normally use the feature to check local news or related department hunting booklets.
The department's "Summary of Missouri Hunting and Trapping Regulations," "2019 Fall Deer & Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information" and "Migratory Bird and Waterfowl Digest 2019-2020" can be found where permits are sold and online.
The department is working on a replacement service, according to the release.
The early youth portion of deer season begins Saturday.