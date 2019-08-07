MOBERLY — Prosecutors in Randolph County filed charges Monday against a man accused of child sex crimes involving five different victims.
Scotty Reynolds, 43, faces the following charges: five counts of statutory rape, five counts of statutory sodomy, ten counts of child molestation and five counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
Court documents said the victims were all under the age of 14 and that the sexual contact happened between Jan. 1 and July 22 of this year.
His bond has been set at $100,000 cash only.