MOBERLY — Prosecutors in Randolph County filed charges Monday against a man accused of child sex crimes involving five different victims.

Scotty Reynolds, 43, faces the following charges: five counts of statutory rape, five counts of statutory sodomy, ten counts of child molestation and five counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Court documents said the victims were all under the age of 14 and that the sexual contact happened between Jan. 1 and July 22 of this year.

His bond has been set at $100,000 cash only.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.