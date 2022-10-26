 Skip to main content
Mobile pantry brings food from Columbia across the state

An hour before the mobile food pantry was set to begin, Shirley Besche parked her Jeep behind another car, beginning a line that would wind through the sprawling gravel lot behind the Jefferson City Knights of Columbus, all waiting to get a box of food.

Besche said she is raising her 12-year-old great-grandson and owns a cleaning business. The food banks make sure she has enough for the both of them, she said.

Dave Miller places a produce box in a truck bed

Dave Miller places a produce box in a truck bed on Thursday at Knights of Columbus in Jefferson City. Miller was a volunteer from River Region Credit Union working with United Way in this event.
Aloha Gerbes, left, and Jason Redburn ensure registration for food

Aloha Gerbes, left, and Jason Redburn ensure registration for food on Thursday at Knights of Columbus in Jefferson City. “It helps people, especially in these times,” Redburn said. “It helps keep food in kids’ bellies.”
The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri utilizes their mobile food bank

The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri utilizes their mobile food bank on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Knights of Columbus in Jefferson City. This event served 1,260 people by providing 315 produce boxes total.
DeWaldon Frazier loads boxes of food into the mobile pantry truck

DeWaldon Frazier loads boxes of food into the mobile pantry truck on Thursday at the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri in Columbia. Frazier said he likes his job because he gets to help the community out.
People fold boxes to hold food

People fold boxes to hold food on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at the Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri in Columbia. After the truck was stocked, the mobile pantry went to Jefferson City where volunteers helped distribute the food.
