News reports about shower trailers being used to provide comfort to those recovering from natural disasters has prompted plans to have one in Columbia for use by the unhoused community.

Acting Deputy City Manager Michael Griggs organized the effort with city staff to get a shower trailer included in this year’s budget. He said he got the idea after seeing stories from other cities using trailers after natural disasters, which got him thinking about how this could be used for unsheltered individuals.

  • City/County Government and Neighborhoods reporter, fall 2022. Studying journalism and international studies. Reach me at teaganking@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Fred Anklam manages city and county government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

