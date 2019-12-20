Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital and the Columbia Vet Center are teaming up to provide area veterans with services at two more locations before the end of the year.

The Mobile Vet Center, a 37-foot-long mobile resource unit, will be available from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday at Lowe’s, 201 Conley Rd.

The resource vehicle will also be available from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 31 at Hy-Vee Nifong, 405 E. Nifong Blvd.

Services provided include Veterans Health Administration enrollment, counseling for post-traumatic stress disorder and military sexual trauma, bereavement, marriage and family counseling, VA benefits information and suicide prevention referrals.

The customized vehicle has confidential counseling space to provide VA services to veterans, servicemembers and their families. The unit also provides readjustment counseling and information resources to veterans to assist them in the transition from military to civilian life.

For more information, call (573) 814-6206.

