Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital and Columbia Vet Center are working together to provide on-site mental health services to veterans on Tuesday.
Services such as counseling for post-traumatic stress disorder and military sexual trauma, as well as marriage and family counseling, will be administered out of a mobile resource unit called the Mobile Vet Center. Information pertaining to VA benefits and suicide prevention referrals will also be available.
The unit has confidential counseling that allows the VA to provide services to veterans, service members and their families who live in rural communities, according to a news release from the Truman VA.
Readjustment counseling, information and resources are also available for veterans to help transition to civilian life.
The unit's hours are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, and it will be located at Casey's General Store, 103 E. Highway Route 00, in Hallsville.