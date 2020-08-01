Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital and Columbia Vet Center are working together to provide on-site mental health services to veterans on Tuesday.

Services such as counseling for post-traumatic stress disorder and military sexual trauma, as well as marriage and family counseling, will be administered out of a mobile resource unit called the Mobile Vet Center. Information pertaining to VA benefits and suicide prevention referrals will also be available.

The unit has confidential counseling that allows the VA to provide services to veterans, service members and their families who live in rural communities, according to a news release from the Truman VA.

Readjustment counseling, information and resources are also available for veterans to help transition to civilian life.

The unit's hours are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, and it will be located at Casey's General Store, 103 E. Highway Route 00, in Hallsville.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • General Assignment reporter, summer 2020. Studying arts and culture journalism. Contact me at roshaehemmings@mail.missouri.edu.

  • Galen Bacharier is a reporter and assistant city editor at the Missourian. He has previously reported on state government and higher education. Reach him at galenbacharier@gmail.com or on Twitter @galenbacharier.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.