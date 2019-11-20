Harry S. Truman Memorial Veteran's Hospital and the Columbia Vet Center are teaming up to provide services to area veterans through its Mobile Vet Center.
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday at Memorial Student Union, the 37-foot-long mobile unit will be used to provide counseling and information resources.
According to a press release, the customized vehicle is equipped with confidential counseling space for veterans, service members and their families. Bereavement, marriage and family counseling will be available to those who may also struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder or military sexual trauma.
Additional resources include VA benefits information and suicide prevention referrals. The mobile vet center will also provide readjustment counseling to assist veterans in the difficult transition from military to civilian life.
This on-site project is designed to extend access to VA services for veterans and their families – especially those living in rural or remote communities.
Services are free of charge and will be held again Jan. 23, Feb. 20, March 19 and April 16 at the same time and place.