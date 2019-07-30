A mobile medical center for veterans will be parked on the site of 175th Military Police Battalion to provide on-site services to Columbia veterans Sunday afternoon.
Harry S. Truman Memorial Veteran's Hospital and Columbia Vet Center are teaming up to provide Columbia area veterans with services such as Veterans Health Administration enrollment and counseling for post-traumatic stress disorder and military sexual trauma, according to a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs news release.
The 37-foot-long Mobile Vet Center will offer various counseling services such as bereavement, marriage, family and readjustment. It also provides VA benefits information and suicide prevention referrals.
The goal of the mobile resource unit is to allow veterans who live in rural or remote communities better access to VA services. The MVC is customized with confidential counseling space for the veterans, service members and their families.