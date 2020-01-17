A mobile unit will provide service to military veterans and their families Thursday at the Memorial Union.
The unit, operated by Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital and the Columbia Vet Center, will be on site 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside 518 Hitt St.
Services provided include Veterans Health Administration enrollment, counseling for post-traumatic stress disorder and military sexual trauma, according to a news release.
Through use of the Mobile Vet Center, a 37-foot-long mobile resource unit, bereavement, marriage and family counseling also are available. Additional resources for Veterans through the unit include VA benefits information and suicide prevention referrals, the release said.
The customized vehicle is equipped with confidential counseling space to extend access to VA services to veterans, servicemembers and their families — especially those living in rural or remote communities. Readjustment counseling and information for veterans to assist them in the transition between military and civilian life is also available, the release said. For more information, call (573) 814-6206.